Anika Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:43 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-560.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.59M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANIK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
