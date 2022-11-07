MannKind Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:46 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MannKind (MNKD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MNKD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
