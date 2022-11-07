Redfin stock plunges after Oppenheimer downgrades on 'fundamentally flawed' model

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock sank as much as 17% to a new all-time low in Monday afternoon trading after Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded shares of the residential real estate technology brokerage to Underperform from Perform, citing its "fundamentally flawed" core business.

With housing demand drying up against a backdrop of mortgage rates that have soared to two-decade highs, RDFN stock dropped 93.1% in the past year. Seeking Alpha's Quant system had warned investors back in February that RDFN was at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum.

"We believe that Redfin’s business is fundamentally flawed, as the company continues to use a fixed-cost model for agents. This prevents the company from optimizing margins when the housing markets decline and limits share gains when markets rebound," Helfstein wrote in a note to clients.

The housing cooldown already took its toll on Redfin (RDFN) after the company released its worse-than-expected second-quarter results. Its net loss widened to $78.1M from -$27.9M in Q2 2021, and operating expenses climbed to $192.66M from $156.45M in Q2 2021.

Helfstein's Underperform rating converges with the Quant's Strong Sell rating but disagrees with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Hold.

SA contributor Gary Alexander believes Redfin's business model is poorly equipped for a slowdown in home sales.