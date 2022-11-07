Lannett gains on patent deal for biosimilar insulin device
- The shares of generic drugmaker Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) added ~9% on Monday after announcing a licensing deal for patents related to a pen injector device for its investigational biosimilar products, insulin glargine and insulin aspart.
- Per the terms, Lannett (LCI) and its partner HEC Group of companies will sublicense to a licensing arrangement between Ypsomed AG, the maker of the device, and Sanofi (SNY) unit Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, which owns several patents related to the device.
- The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. "In short, we have significantly improved our ability to freely market our biosimilar insulin products, once approved," Lannett (LCI) Chief Executive Tim Crew remarked.
- The company plans to submit a marketing application for biosimilar and interchangeable insulin glargine targeting Sanofi's (SNY) Lantus in 2023 spring, expecting a potential launch in H1 2024.
- Last week, Lannett (LCI) exceeded Street forecasts with its Q1 financials for fiscal 2023.
