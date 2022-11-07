AMC Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Set to Hit the Box Office: What to Expect
Nov. 07, 2022
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.97M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, the movie chain's EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- In the second quarter, AMC posted almost in-line revenue along with a better-than-expected loss of $0.20 per share. The stock was up as much as 5.5% immediately after the results, but the new preferred stock for its retail-investor "Ape Army, " issued via a special dividend to shareholders, raised some worries about dilution.
- However, the attendance globally rose to 59M from 22M a year ago.
- After the rival Cineworld's (OTCPK:CNNWQ) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early September, CEO Adam Aron of AMC Entertainment tweeted to reassure those worried about the liquidity of the world's top theater chain.
- "AMC ended the most recent quarter with more than $1B of liquidity," he added. "My clear goal: Guide AMC smartly through these challenging times. How best to do that? Get a ton of cash in the bank!" Aron said further elaborating to not fear dilution.
- AMC's Saudi recently expanded its partnership deal with IMAX (IMAX) to establish six new theaters in Saudi Arabia.
- Short interest on AMC is still over 20% of total float.
- Box Office: Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Black Adam held onto its top spot despite shedding more than half its business over a traditionally lackluster Halloween weekend.
- Peer Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has found a new low, slipping about 20%, in the wake of a second straight post-merger earnings report showing the difficulties of revamping the media business. Those results reflected the advertising challenges faced by most media names in the second half of 2022 along with macroeconomic worries.
- AMC Ratings: The theatre chain gets a straight "Sell" rating from all three SA Quant System, Wall Street Analysts, and SA Authors.
- Seeking Alpha contributor assigns a Strong Sell while concluding his analysis to: "AMC is likely headed for either massive amounts of additional dilution or restructuring." He explained "AMC has around two years of cash remaining if the domestic box office remains around -20% to -25% below pre-pandemic levels."
- AMC shares are down 5% on Monday and have lost over 86% in the past-one year, evidently worst than the S&P 500 drop of 19% over the same period.
- Read Quant's warning on AMC Entertainment, here.
