Growth in new energy, space segment uplift Graham in Q2

Nov. 07, 2022 3:09 PM ETGraham Corporation (GHM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares rose as much as 15.8% on Monday after reporting Q2 results.
  • The company posted Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 vs a loss of $0.06 a year ago. Revenue of $38.1M (+11.7% Y/Y) beat consensus by $1.1M.
  • "We are pleased with the growth we are seeing in space and new energy and are encouraged by the increased activity in our traditional refining and petrochemical commercial aftermarkets, which is a strategic focus for us." - President and CEO Daniel J. Thoren
  • Other metrics: Q2 gross margin 13.8% vs 10.1%, adj EBITDA $1.5M vs $0.1M. Q2 orders were up $60.1M, or 192%, to $91.5M, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 2.4:1.
  • Graham reaffirmed its 2023 revenue forecast of $135M to $150M and adj EBITDA of $6.5M to $9.5M.
  • GHM +8.1% in afternoon trading, stock is down 31.3% this year as of last close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.