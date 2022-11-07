Growth in new energy, space segment uplift Graham in Q2
Nov. 07, 2022 3:09 PM ETGraham Corporation (GHM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares rose as much as 15.8% on Monday after reporting Q2 results.
- The company posted Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 vs a loss of $0.06 a year ago. Revenue of $38.1M (+11.7% Y/Y) beat consensus by $1.1M.
- "We are pleased with the growth we are seeing in space and new energy and are encouraged by the increased activity in our traditional refining and petrochemical commercial aftermarkets, which is a strategic focus for us." - President and CEO Daniel J. Thoren
- Other metrics: Q2 gross margin 13.8% vs 10.1%, adj EBITDA $1.5M vs $0.1M. Q2 orders were up $60.1M, or 192%, to $91.5M, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 2.4:1.
- Graham reaffirmed its 2023 revenue forecast of $135M to $150M and adj EBITDA of $6.5M to $9.5M.
- GHM +8.1% in afternoon trading, stock is down 31.3% this year as of last close.
Comments