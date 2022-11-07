Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering for its Lamborghini car unit in the wake of its high profile Porsche IPO, which raised around $9B (OTCPK:POAHF).

Lamborghini has hired agencies to help it craft an equity story for potential investors. A possible IPO for the company's Ducati motorcycle brand has been scrapped, however, due to resistance by labor leaders, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg analysts said they believe a Lamborghini IPO could occur within the next 18 months and fetch a valuation of around 15B euros.

Lamborghini and Ducati operate under Volkswagen's Audi division, which also oversaw Porsche. The division also includes luxury carmaker Bentley.

Volkswagen held an IPO for Porsche in late September, offerings around 12.5% of the unit to investors. The IPO, which was held on the Frankfurt stock exchange, raised around 9.4B euros, making it one of the largest IPOs in European history.