Lincoln Educational Services stock soars 13% on Q3 estimates beat, reiterating FY22 guidance
Nov. 07, 2022 12:42 PM ETLINCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) shares rallies 13% after Q3 earnings beat with its 3% revenue growth produced by the ability to generate a higher revenue per student.
- The revenue increase was driven by a 5.9% increase in average revenue per student which more than offset the 2.7% decline in the average student population.
- During the quarter, the Co. continued to invest in the various components of its growth strategy, including new Atlanta campus and the centralizing of financial aid process.
- In addition, enrollments and graduation rates remain strong across 22 campuses, and as forecasted, starts during the Q3 did decline by 500 students as compared to a year ago period.
- For Q3, the Co. repurchased 668,440 shares of its common stock for ~$4.2M.
- The Co. continue to expect that within four years of its opening, the 56,000 square foot facility will be generating ~$20M in annual revenue and $5M in annual EBITDA.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $340M to $350M vs. consensus of $345.23M; Student start decline / growth in the range of -3% to 3%; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25M to $30M; Net income in the range of $10M to $15M; Capital expenditures in the range of $8M to $11M.
- Previously: Lincoln Educational Services GAAP EPS of $0.10 in-line, revenue of $91.81M beats by $2.91M (Nov. 7)
Comments