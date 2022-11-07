Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) fell more than 11% on Monday after the data software company reported mixed third-quarter results and guidance, with investment firm Citi adding it expects "further downside" next year.

Analyst Tyler Radke noted that Palantir (PLTR) is likely to see "fast decelerating growth" and there is the continued uncertainty of "government inflection into next year" as concerns over federal spending crop up, with the mid-term elections slated for later this year.

During the period, Palantir (PLTR) earned an adjusted 1 cent per share on $477.8M, compared to analysts' estimates of 2 cents per share on $480.64M.

In the U.S., Palantir (PLTR) said revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297M, aided in part by a 53% growth rate in commercial revenue. Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Alex Karp said that a global downturn would benefit Palantir (PLTR), going so far as to call the data analytics firm a "prepper company," noting it has $2.4B in cash and no debt.

Despite that, Palantir (PLTR) is likely to fall short of its 30% annual revenue growth target, as it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $503M and $505M, below the estimates of $505.9M. It also expects adjusted operating profit to be between $78M and $80M.

Separately on Monday, investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said Palantir (PLTR) is "executing well," but added the company is still working on its go-to-market method, which has led to "lumpy" revenue recognition.