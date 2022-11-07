Verizon brings Vodafone ex Colao back to its board

Nov. 07, 2022 3:37 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has added industry/government veteran Vittorio Colao back to its board of directors.
  • Colao is the former CEO of Vodafone Group, having worked at that company starting in 1999, and serving on its board from 2006-2018.
  • He also served on Verizon's board of directors from 2019 to February 2021, when he was named to Italy's government as minister for Innovation, Digital Transition and Space.
  • Colao served in that ministerial role until last month, and now has rejoined Verizon's board effective Nov. 4.
  • Colao's addition brings Verizon's board to 12 members, 11 of whom are independent.
  • “We are thrilled to have Vittorio rejoin our Board as we execute our 5G strategy. He is an outstanding leader who brings to Verizon a wealth of telecommunications expertise," says Verizon Chairman/CEO Hans Vestberg.

Comments

