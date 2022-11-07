Former J&J exec no longer seen as frontrunner for Biogen CEO position - STAT

Nov. 07, 2022 3:42 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Human resources

Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

  • Former Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) head of R&D, Mathai Mammen, once reported to be a top contender to replace former Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos, is now out of the running, STAT News reported.
  • The healthcare focused website said that talks between Mammen and Biogen's board have broken down.
  • Mammen had announced in August that he would be leaving JNJ (JNJ) "to pursue my next leadership role."
  • In early October, STAT News reported that Mammen was the leading candidate.
  • In its Q1 2022 earnings call in early May, Vounatsos said he would be stepping down as CEO once his replacement has been found.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.