Former J&J exec no longer seen as frontrunner for Biogen CEO position - STAT
Nov. 07, 2022 3:42 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Former Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) head of R&D, Mathai Mammen, once reported to be a top contender to replace former Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos, is now out of the running, STAT News reported.
- The healthcare focused website said that talks between Mammen and Biogen's board have broken down.
- Mammen had announced in August that he would be leaving JNJ (JNJ) "to pursue my next leadership role."
- In early October, STAT News reported that Mammen was the leading candidate.
- In its Q1 2022 earnings call in early May, Vounatsos said he would be stepping down as CEO once his replacement has been found.
