According to cnevpost.com, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu's team points out that top Chinese EV companies saw flattened sales curve in October, includes NIO (NIO), Xpeng Motors (XPEV), Li AUto (LI) among others.

Electric vehicle sales remained weak in October, likely due to lowered consumer sentiment, model transitions, production struggles and Covid restrictions. However, better sales figures are expected in November and December. Sales should also broadly benefit from new energy vehicle (or NEV) subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

NIO saw a meaningful impact from Hefei's lock-downs, hurting the ET5 ramp while Li Auto reported better than feared sales driven by its big late month push.

Digging in October sales figures: NIO delivered 10,059 units (-8% M/M and +174%Y/Y); Li Auto delivered 10,052 units (-13% M/M, +31% Y/Y); XPeng delivered 5,101 units (-40% M/M; -50% Y/Y)

