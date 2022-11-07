Is Warren Buffett's favorite oil stock Occidental on track for a strong earnings report?
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after market close.
Consensus EPS estimate is $2.45 (+181.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $9.05B.
Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Occidental (OXY) stock slipped despite Q2 results topping estimates, likely due to disappointment over its Q3 production guidance, which fell short of expectations.
Buffett's big bet:
- Shares of Occidental (OXY) gained after the FERC approved a request from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) to acquire 50% stake in the oil producer.
- The news sparked speculation that Buffett may eventually acquire Occidental (OXY), with some recalling how he amassed a significant stake in BNSF Railway before buying it.
- However, WSJ reported that Berkshire (BRK.B) is not expected to make a bid for the oil firm, citing sources.
- Then, in the following month, Berkshire (BRK.B) scooped up ~6M more shares of Occidental (OXY), bringing its total stake to ~20.9% (vs. 20% as of Aug. 30).
- Truist said Berkshire (BRK.B) now has a "clear path" to acquire Occidental (OXY). It said declining debt, strong free cash flow and progress for Occidental's (OXY) unit Low Carbon Ventures are key reasons for Berkshire (BRK.B) to buy the company outright.
Analyst views:
- J.P. Morgan said Occidental (OXY) will likely be able to ramp up stock buybacks in 2023, which would spur paydowns in its preferred shares.
- Citi downgraded Occidental (OXY) to Neutral, saying while the firm lowered debt, the stock's rally this year leaves modest room for gains.
Recent news:
- Occidental (OXY) and Carbon Engineering are preparing a site in the Permian Basin for a plant that will draw down 500K tons/year of carbon dioxide.
- Occidental's (OXY) Low Carbon Ventures and Natural Resource Partners (NRP) will evaluate setting up a permanent CO2 sequestration hub in southeast Texas.
- Western Midstream (WES) and Occidental (OXY) will jointly explore opportunities to produce low-carbon intensity oil and gas products through existing asset bases in Texas' Delaware Basin and Colorado's DJ Basin.
SA contributor Michael Fitzsimmons rates Occidental (OXY) Hold, saying while it is among the top-performing stocks of the S&P 500, much of its progress appears to be factored into its shares.
Shares of Occidental (OXY) more than doubled in value YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 Energy index by a wide margin.
