Is Warren Buffett's favorite oil stock Occidental on track for a strong earnings report?

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.45 (+181.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $9.05B.

Over the last 2 years, OXY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Occidental (OXY) stock slipped despite Q2 results topping estimates, likely due to disappointment over its Q3 production guidance, which fell short of expectations.

Buffett's big bet:

Analyst views:

J.P. Morgan said Occidental (OXY) will likely be able to ramp up stock buybacks in 2023, which would spur paydowns in its preferred shares.

Citi downgraded Occidental (OXY) to Neutral, saying while the firm lowered debt, the stock's rally this year leaves modest room for gains.

Recent news:

SA contributor Michael Fitzsimmons rates Occidental (OXY) Hold, saying while it is among the top-performing stocks of the S&P 500, much of its progress appears to be factored into its shares.

Shares of Occidental (OXY) more than doubled in value YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 Energy index by a wide margin.