Ceragon Networks shares climb after higher Q3 results

Nov. 07, 2022 3:48 PM ETCRNTBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Ceragon Networks (CRNT) shares surged as much as 9.1% in Monday's trading session after it reported Q3 results.
  • CRNT posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 vs $0.02 a year ago. Revenue of $78.65M (+3.3% Y/Y) marginally beat estimates by $0.17M.
  • The Israel-based company said strength in India and North America made up for 28% and 27% of Q3 revenue, respectively.
  • Other metrics: Q3 gross margin 35.3% vs 30.9%, total oper expenses $26.5M vs $20.6M. Cash and cash equivalents were $26.0M at Sept 30, 2022 vs $23.6M at June 30, 2022.
  • Commenting on market conditions, CEO Doron Arazi said " although the macro economy is unstable and risks associated with component shortages still exist, we are more confident with our long-term strategy and continue with its execution to capitalize on the opportunities ahead".
  • Ceragon trimmed its FY revenue expectations to $296M - $304M from a previous outlook of $300M - $315M, citing "only a slight improvement" in supply chain issues.
  • 2023 revenue forecast of $325 - $345M was unchanged.
  • Stock has lost about a third of its value this year as of last close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.