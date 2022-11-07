Ceragon Networks shares climb after higher Q3 results
Nov. 07, 2022 3:48 PM ETCRNTBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks (CRNT) shares surged as much as 9.1% in Monday's trading session after it reported Q3 results.
- CRNT posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 vs $0.02 a year ago. Revenue of $78.65M (+3.3% Y/Y) marginally beat estimates by $0.17M.
- The Israel-based company said strength in India and North America made up for 28% and 27% of Q3 revenue, respectively.
- Other metrics: Q3 gross margin 35.3% vs 30.9%, total oper expenses $26.5M vs $20.6M. Cash and cash equivalents were $26.0M at Sept 30, 2022 vs $23.6M at June 30, 2022.
- Commenting on market conditions, CEO Doron Arazi said " although the macro economy is unstable and risks associated with component shortages still exist, we are more confident with our long-term strategy and continue with its execution to capitalize on the opportunities ahead".
- Ceragon trimmed its FY revenue expectations to $296M - $304M from a previous outlook of $300M - $315M, citing "only a slight improvement" in supply chain issues.
- 2023 revenue forecast of $325 - $345M was unchanged.
- Stock has lost about a third of its value this year as of last close.
Comments