Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post gains as investors eye midterms, CPI data later this week

Despite some choppiness earlier in the session, stocks built strength throughout most of Monday afternoon and finished the day with solid gains. This added to an advance posted on Friday.

Wall Street showed confidence ahead of a busy day for incoming news, including a key inflation report, the results of the U.S. midterm elections and the continued influx of corporate earnings reports.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended +0.9%, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished +1.0% and the Dow (DJI) closed +1.3%.

"Markets rallied in advance of Tuesday's midterm elections. China's quick pivot back to its strict zero-Covid policy did not impact markets - China ETFs were solidly in the black to start the week, building off big gains in the last two weeks," analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha. "Also encouraging is how resilient equities have been in the face of rising interest rates."

Zaccardi added: "Perhaps investors are finally ok with a very hawkish Fed. The fear, though, is that the recent run-up is simply a front-running of the usual season rally post-midterms and that this is yet another bear market rally."

Looking at the bond market, Treasury yields pushed further higher, adding to gains seen last week. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) advanced 5 basis points to 4.21% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) rose 6 basis points to 4.72%.

Trading took place ahead of the midterm elections, with results expected to be announced on Tuesday evening.

"History suggests the mid-terms are a big influence on markets as they always seem to rally once mid-terms (or Presidential elections) are out of the way," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Our economists' base case is that Republicans will take the House but Democrats will maintain their slim majority in the Senate," he added.

While no significant economic data came out on Monday, investors began looking ahead to the consumer inflation report due on Thursday.

"Job growth is slowing, on track to slip below 100K by next March, pushing up unemployment. Wage growth appears to be softening, though the data are not quite definitive, yet. If recent trends continue, and core CPI prints moderate, [Fed] Chair Powell’s stance will have to change," Pantheon Macro said.

Earnings news remains on the agenda as well. While more than 80% of the S&P 500 has already announced quarterly results, some big names are due out in the coming days. This includes Disney, Lyft, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two.

Looking at Monday's notable movers, Meta Platforms rallied on reports that the Facebook parent planned a cost-cutting program that could include the slashing of thousands of jobs. Meanwhile, Palantir dropped in the wake of its quarterly results, which included a disappointing profit figure.