The shares of contract research organization Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) added ~17% on Monday, reversing a sharp selloff that followed the company's worse-than-expected Q3 2022 results on Friday.

Citing lower-than-expected net awards, revenue, and margins as reasons for the underperformance, Syneos (SYNH) moved to lower its full-year outlook for revenue and earnings to a range below the consensus.

However, Baird reiterated its Outperform rating on Syneos (SYNH), albeit "grudgingly" noting that the company should be worth more than $25 apiece, the level its shares reached on Friday. Still, adjustments to the valuation model prompted the analysts led by Eric Coldwell to lower the price target on the stock to $42 from $80 per share.

"We'd be shocked if financial buyers aren't paying attention, but – if nothing else – this is ripe for activism right now," the team wrote, expecting "poor results" to continue through next year.

Wall Street continues to be bullish on Syneos (SYNH) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rates SYNH as a Strong Sell.