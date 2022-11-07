PetMed Express GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $65.4M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:02 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PetMed Express press release (NASDAQ:PETS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $65.4M (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.1 million, for the current year quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of (28)%.
- “We were pleased to see revenue begin to stabilize this quarter after multiple quarters of decline," said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. "This mainly reflects the continued growth of our AutoShip & Save subscription sales, which increased to 39% of our total sales for the quarter from 34% for the prior quarter.”
