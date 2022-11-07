PetMed Express GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $65.4M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:02 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • PetMed Express press release (NASDAQ:PETS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.13.
  • Revenue of $65.4M (-3.0% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.1 million, for the current year quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of (28)%.
  • “We were pleased to see revenue begin to stabilize this quarter after multiple quarters of decline," said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. "This mainly reflects the continued growth of our AutoShip & Save subscription sales, which increased to 39% of our total sales for the quarter from 34% for the prior quarter.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.