Diamondback Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $6.48 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.44B beats by $20M
- Diamondback Energy press release (NASDAQ:FANG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.48 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.44B (+27.7% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Average production of 224.3 MBO/d (390.6 MBOE/d)
- Declared Q3 2022 base cash dividend of $0.75 per share payable on November 25, 2022; implies a 1.9% annualized yield based on November 4, 2022 closing share price of $161.37
- Declared a variable cash dividend of $1.51 per share payable on November 25, 2022; total base-plus-variable dividend of $2.26 per share implies a 5.6% annualized yield based on November 4, 2022 closing share price of $161.37
