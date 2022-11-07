Ocular Therapeutix GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.07, revenue of $11.97M misses by $2.3M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ETOcular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ocular Therapeutix press release (NASDAQ:OCUL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $11.97M (-1.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.3M.
- DEXTENZA net product revenue was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, flat to the comparable quarter of 2021 and down approximately 2% on a sequential quarterly basis.
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $121.0 million in cash and cash equivalents versus $134.5 million at June 30, 2022.
- Based on current plans and related estimates of anticipated cash inflows from DEXTENZA and anticipated cash outflows from operating expenses, the Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to enable the Company to fund planned operating expenses, debt service obligations and capital expenditure requirements through 2023.
- Outlook: Revised DEXTENZA Annual Net Product Revenue Guidance for 2022 to be between $48 to $52 million, Representing Annual Growth of Approximately 10% to 20%
