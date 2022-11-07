SmileDirectClub GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05, revenue of $106.77M beats by $8.23M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SmileDirectClub press release (NASDAQ:SDC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $106.77M (-22.5% Y/Y) beats by $8.23M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(30) million, a $7 million decrease over the second quarter of 2022, and an improvement of $24 million over the prior year period.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $(24) million, an increase of $6 million over the second quarter of 2022 and an improvement of $15 million over the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow defined as net cash used in operating activities less net cash used in investing activities of $(35) million, an improvement of $1 million over the second quarter of 2022 and an improvement of $29 million over the prior year period.
  • Third quarter unique aligner shipments of 52,367, a 16.5% sequential decrease over 62,705 shipments in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Third quarter average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,902 compared to $1,917 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Shares +8.45%.

