SolarEdge Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 misses by $0.53, revenue of $788.6M misses by $35.81M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:05 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • SolarEdge Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 misses by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $788.6M (+49.8% Y/Y) misses by $35.81M.
  • Shares -3.5%.
  • Record revenues from solar segment of $788.6 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 26.5%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 27.3%
  • Gross margin from solar segment of 28.3%
  • Record GAAP operating profit of $84.4 million
  • Record non-GAAP operating profit of $120.2 million
  • GAAP net income of $24.7 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $54.1 million
  • Q4 Guidance:
