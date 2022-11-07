Viper Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.51, revenue of $221.62M beats by $7.01M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:05 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Viper Energy press release (NASDAQ:VNOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $221.62M (+73.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.01M.
  • Q3 2022 cash available for distribution to Viper’s common units (as defined and reconciled below) of $79.2 million, or $1.07 per common unit
  • Q3 2022 base cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit; implies a 2.9% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35
  • Q3 2022 variable cash distribution of $0.24 per common unit; total base-plus-variable distribution of $0.49 per common unit implies a 5.7% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.