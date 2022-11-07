Viper Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.51, revenue of $221.62M beats by $7.01M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:05 PM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Viper Energy press release (NASDAQ:VNOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $221.62M (+73.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.01M.
- Q3 2022 cash available for distribution to Viper’s common units (as defined and reconciled below) of $79.2 million, or $1.07 per common unit
- Q3 2022 base cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit; implies a 2.9% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35
- Q3 2022 variable cash distribution of $0.24 per common unit; total base-plus-variable distribution of $0.49 per common unit implies a 5.7% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35
