Lyft Q3 revenue misses estimates, co's Q4 revenue guidance in-line
Nov. 07, 2022 4:05 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.18 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.50.
- Revenue of $1.05B (+21.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Active riders as of three months ended Sept. 30 were 20,312, up 7.2% Y/Y from 18,942.
- Revenue per active rider as of three months ended Sept. 30 was $51.88, up 13.7% Y/Y from $45.63.
- Adjusted net income for Q3 2022 was $36.7M.
- Contribution margin for Q3 2022 was 56.0%, which exceeded the company's outlook.
- Net loss for Q3 included a $135.7M impairment charge related to a non-marketable equity investment and other assets.
- LYFT sees Q4 revenue to be between $1.145B to $1.165B vs. consensus revenue estimate of $1.16B.
- LYFT sees Q4 adj. EBITDA to be between $80M and $100M with a margin of 7% to 9%.
- Press release
- Shares -10.8% after hours.
Comments