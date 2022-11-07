Take-Two Interactive Software GAAP EPS of -$1.54 misses by $0.72, revenue of $1.4B misses by $140M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:07 PM ET
- Take-Two Interactive Software press release (NASDAQ:TTWO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.54 misses by $0.72.
- Revenue of $1.4B (+63.1% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
- Shares -7%.
- During fiscal second quarter 2023, total Net Bookings grew 53% to $1.5 billion, as compared to $984.9 million during last year’s fiscal second quarter. Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 76% and accounted for 80% of total Net Bookings. Digitally-delivered Net Bookings were up 62% to $1.4 billion, as compared to $876.1 million in last year’s fiscal second quarter, and accounted for 94% of total Net Bookings.
- Expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.4 to $5.5 billion in Fiscal 2023.
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
- GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $5.41 to $5.51 billion from prior outlook of $5.73B-$5.83 vs. $5.89B consensus
- GAAP net loss is expected to range from $674 to $631 million
- GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $4.22 to $3.95
- Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 159.8 million
- Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 161.6 million(1)
- Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $630 million
- Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $650 million (2)
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million
- Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $5.4 to $5.5 billion
- EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $465 to $514 million
