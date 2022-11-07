Pacific Biosciences of California Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.01, revenue of $32.31M misses by $3.09M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:08 PM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Pacific Biosciences of California press release (NASDAQ:PACB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $32.31M (-7.4% Y/Y) misses by $3.09M.
- Instrument revenue of $11.4 million, compared with $15.9 million in the prior year period.
- Consumables revenue of $16.1 million compared with $14.6 million in the prior year period.
- Service and other revenue of $4.8 million, compared with $4.4 million in the prior year period.
- Delivered 34 Sequel IIe systems, compared with 44 Sequel II/IIe systems in the prior year period.
- Installed base of 494 Sequel II/IIe systems as of September 30, 2022, compared with 326 as of September 30, 2021.
