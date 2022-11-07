Five9 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.04, revenue of $198.3M beats by $2.61M

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Five9 press release (NASDAQ:FIVN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $198.3M (+28.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.61M.
  • Shares -11.1%.
  • GAAP gross margin was 52.6% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 56.5% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 61.4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 64.1% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • FY Guidance:
    • Revenue in the range of $774.5 to $775.5 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.35 to $1.37, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 71.3 million.
  • Q4 Guidance:
    • Revenue in the range of $204.0 to $205.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.42, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72.0 million.

