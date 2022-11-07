Activision Blizzard Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.18, revenue of $1.78B beats by $70M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:09 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Activision Blizzard press release (NASDAQ:ATVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $1.78B (-14.0% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 34% and earnings per diluted share was $0.68, as compared with $0.89 for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Activision Blizzard generated $257 million in operating cash flow for the quarter as compared with $521 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Activision Blizzard’s net bookings were $1.83 billion, as compared with $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2021. In-game net bookingsC were $1.36 billion, as compared with $1.20 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 368 million.
  • Cash and short-term investments at the end of the second quarter stood at $10.9 billion, and Activision Blizzard ended the quarter with a net cashF position of approximately $7.3 billion.

  • Shares -0.18%.

