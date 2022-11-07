Fulgent Genetics GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $105.66M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:09 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fulgent Genetics press release (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Revenue of $105.66M (-53.6% Y/Y).
- Core Revenue grows 110% year-over-year to $56.0 million
- Billable tests delivered 952,000, versus 2.2 million in Q3 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA of $19.7 million
- Cash from operations of $20.8 million
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable securities of $918.0 million as of September 30, 2022
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue of approximately $60 million vs. consensus of $86.70M
- Core Revenue of approximately $52 million, representing growth of 86% year-over-year
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total Revenue of approximately $611 million vs. consensus of $623.67M
- Core Revenue of approximately $178 million
- Non-GAAP income of approximately $5.60 per share vs. consensus of $5.80
