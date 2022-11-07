Tiger Global turns in 5.4% loss in October despite S&P 500's 8% surge - report

Nov. 07, 2022 4:11 PM ETSP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Humanoid Tiger head on businessman in a suit with world map

Grafissimo

  • Tiger Global, the hedge fund managed by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, was said to have posted a loss of 5.4% in October, bringing its annual decline to 54.6%, people with knowledge on the situation told Bloomberg Monday.
  • That monthly slump comes even after the broader stock market (SP500) jumped 8% in October for the second-best month in nearly two years.
  • As a result of its mounting losses, Tiger Global has been revamping its portfolio. In November, for instance, the fund reportedly halted new Chinese equity investments in an effort to reduce its exposure to the country after Xi Jinping's re-election.
  • Tiger Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • In October, Tiger Global was said to have looked to raise $6B for its next venture capital fund.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.