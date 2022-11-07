23andMe GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $75.66M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ET23andMe Holding Co. (ME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 23andMe press release (NASDAQ:ME): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.15.
- Revenue of $75.66M (+37.1% Y/Y).
- Consumer revenue grew 27% year over year due to the addition of telehealth revenue
- Outlook: 23andme reconfirmed its full year guidance following Q2 FY2023 results. Full year revenue for fiscal 2023, which will end on March 31, 2023, is projected to be in the range of $260 to $280 million, with a net loss in the range of $350 to $370 million. The full year adjusted EBITDA deficit is projected to be in the range of $195 to $215 million for fiscal year 2023.
