Welltower FFO of $0.84 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.47B beats by $10M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Welltower press release (NYSE:WELL): Q3 FFO of $0.84 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.47B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.08 to $0.13 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.80 to $0.85 per diluted share vs $0.84 consensus.
  • Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 8.5% to 10.5%, which is comprised of the following components:
    • Seniors Housing Operating approximately 18.5% to 23.5%
    • Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 5% to 6%
    • Outpatient Medical approximately 1.5% to 2.5%
    • Health System approximately 2.75%
    • Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.5% to 3.5%
  • Provider Relief Funds: Our fourth quarter guidance does not include the recognition of any Provider Relief Funds which may be received during the quarter.
  • Impact of Interest Rates and Foreign Exchange Rates: Increased interest rates on floating rate debt and a strengthening U.S. Dollar relative to the British Pound and Canadian Dollar are expected to reduce fourth quarter 2022 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders by approximately $0.03 per diluted share versus the third quarter 2022 and $0.06 per diluted share versus the fourth quarter 2021.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate fourth quarter general and administrative expenses to be approximately $34 million to $36 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $6 million.
  • Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions closed or announced to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.
  • Development: We anticipate funding approximately $263 million of development through the remainder of 2022 relating to projects underway on September 30, 2022.
  • Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $580 million at a blended yield of 4.6% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $466 million of expected proceeds from property sales and $114 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.