Welltower FFO of $0.84 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.47B beats by $10M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Welltower press release (NYSE:WELL): Q3 FFO of $0.84 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.47B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Expect to report net income attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.08 to $0.13 per diluted share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders in a range of $0.80 to $0.85 per diluted share vs $0.84 consensus.
- Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 8.5% to 10.5%, which is comprised of the following components:
- Seniors Housing Operating approximately 18.5% to 23.5%
- Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 5% to 6%
- Outpatient Medical approximately 1.5% to 2.5%
- Health System approximately 2.75%
- Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.5% to 3.5%
- Provider Relief Funds: Our fourth quarter guidance does not include the recognition of any Provider Relief Funds which may be received during the quarter.
- Impact of Interest Rates and Foreign Exchange Rates: Increased interest rates on floating rate debt and a strengthening U.S. Dollar relative to the British Pound and Canadian Dollar are expected to reduce fourth quarter 2022 normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders by approximately $0.03 per diluted share versus the third quarter 2022 and $0.06 per diluted share versus the fourth quarter 2021.
- General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate fourth quarter general and administrative expenses to be approximately $34 million to $36 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $6 million.
- Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions closed or announced to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.
- Development: We anticipate funding approximately $263 million of development through the remainder of 2022 relating to projects underway on September 30, 2022.
- Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $580 million at a blended yield of 4.6% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $466 million of expected proceeds from property sales and $114 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.
-
Comments