American Well GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.01, revenue of $69.21M beats by $0.98M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAmerican Well Corporation (AMWL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Well press release (NYSE:AMWL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $69.21M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.98M.
- Achieved subscription revenue of $31.9 million, representing growth of 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021
- Recorded AMG Visit revenue of $28.8 million
- Reported gross margin of 40%.
- Improved adjusted EBITDA of ($41.9) million compared to ($42.8) million in Q2 of 2022
- Total active providers rose 23% to 98,500 compared to 80,000 in the third quarter of 2021
- Total visits were 1.4 million, similar to the third quarter of 2021
- Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $582 million.
