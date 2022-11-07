American Well GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.01, revenue of $69.21M beats by $0.98M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAmerican Well Corporation (AMWL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • American Well  press release (NYSE:AMWL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $69.21M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.98M.
  • Achieved subscription revenue of $31.9 million, representing growth of 19% compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Recorded AMG Visit revenue of $28.8 million
  • Reported gross margin of 40%.
  • Improved adjusted EBITDA of ($41.9) million compared to ($42.8) million in Q2 of 2022
  • Total active providers rose 23% to 98,500 compared to 80,000 in the third quarter of 2021
  • Total visits were 1.4 million, similar to the third quarter of 2021
  • Cash and short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $582 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.