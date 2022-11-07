TripAdvisor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.10, revenue of $459M beats by $15.76M

  • TripAdvisor press release (NASDAQ:TRIP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $459M (+51.5% Y/Y) beats by $15.76M.
  • Q3 2022 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $115 million, or 25% of revenue.
  • Gross bookings value (GBV) was approximately $800 million, or approximately 192% of 2019 levels. Year over year, GBV grew approximately 113% from approximately $380 million in Q3 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook: "We expect a moderate step down of Tripadvisor Core revenue as a percent of 2019 from Q3. This step down is not related to a change in our revenue trends, but to a particularly strong August in Q3 2022 and unique items in Q4 2019 that create a tougher revenue comparison. We point out that in 2019 television advertising for brand Tripadvisor and other expenses were considerably higher in Q3 than in Q4, creating a sequentially harder comparison from an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective, in addition to the impact of the revenue step down," report.
