GrowGeneration GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.01, revenue of $70.85M beats by $13.3M

Nov. 07, 2022
  • GrowGeneration press release (NASDAQ:GRWG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $70.85M (-38.9% Y/Y) beats by $13.3M.
  • Comparable store sales for the quarter decreased 58.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $71.1 million on September 30, 2022
  • Outlook: Revenue guidance for 2022 updated to be between $270 million to $280 million, an improvement from the previous range of $250 million to $275 million. That compares with consensus of $259.81M
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance updated to be between a loss of $10 million to $13 million, an improvement from the previous range of a loss of $12 million to $15 million
  • Shares +9%.

