International Flavors & Fragrances Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.06B in-line

Nov. 07, 2022 4:21 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • International Flavors & Fragrances press release (NYSE:IFF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.06B (-0.3% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Cash flows from operations at the end of the third quarter was $189 million, and free cash flow defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures totaled $(155) million, as higher inventory value as a result of inflationary pressures more than offset strong improvements in accounts payable.
  • Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter improved to 3.9x versus 4.4x in the second quarter of 2022..
  • Shares -0.71%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.