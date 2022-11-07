International Flavors & Fragrances Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.06B in-line
Nov. 07, 2022 4:21 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Flavors & Fragrances press release (NYSE:IFF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $3.06B (-0.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Cash flows from operations at the end of the third quarter was $189 million, and free cash flow defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures totaled $(155) million, as higher inventory value as a result of inflationary pressures more than offset strong improvements in accounts payable.
- Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter improved to 3.9x versus 4.4x in the second quarter of 2022..
- Shares -0.71%.
Comments