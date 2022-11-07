Activision says $69B sale to Microsoft remains on track for June close
Nov. 07, 2022
- Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) said its planned $69 billion sale to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains on track to close in the quarter ending in June.
- "We continue to expect that our transaction will close in Microsoft’s current fiscal year ending June 2023," Activision (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement in the video game maker's Q3 results on Monday.
- The reiteration comes after Activision (ATVI) shares ticked down 1.2% in regular trading on Monday at least partly following a New York Post report that insiders at the game maker are worried that Microsoft's deal could be thwarted by regulators.
- Activision (ATVI) reported Q3 Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beat by $0.18. Revenue of $1.78B (-14.0% Y/Y) beat by $70M.
- For the quarter ended Sept. 30, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 368 million.
- Activision (ATVI), due to Microsoft's (MSFT) pending acquisition, isn't holding a conference call or issuing guidance.
- Activision (ATVI) competitor Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) tumbled 15% postmarket after cutting its bookings view below expectations.
