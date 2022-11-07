180 Degree Capital reports Q3 results

Nov. 07, 2022 4:24 PM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • 180 Degree Capital press release (NASDAQ:TURN): Q3 $8.10 Net Asset Value per share
  • “As of the end of Q3 2022, cash and public and related securities comprised approximately 80% of our total assets,” said Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “The remaining 20%, or approximately $17.5 million, of our net assets are in legacy private holdings that we are attempting to monetize as situations allow. Of this amount, $2.6 million represents cash payments due to 180 from the acquisition of TARA Biosystems, Inc., by Valo Health, LLC, over the subsequent 1.5 years. We currently expect to receive approximately $275,000 of this amount in December 2022, $1 million in April 2023 and the remaining $1.3 million in April 2024. Our goal remains to take the makeup of our investment portfolio to 100% in public and related securities.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.