180 Degree Capital reports Q3 results
Nov. 07, 2022 4:24 PM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 180 Degree Capital press release (NASDAQ:TURN): Q3 $8.10 Net Asset Value per share
- “As of the end of Q3 2022, cash and public and related securities comprised approximately 80% of our total assets,” said Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “The remaining 20%, or approximately $17.5 million, of our net assets are in legacy private holdings that we are attempting to monetize as situations allow. Of this amount, $2.6 million represents cash payments due to 180 from the acquisition of TARA Biosystems, Inc., by Valo Health, LLC, over the subsequent 1.5 years. We currently expect to receive approximately $275,000 of this amount in December 2022, $1 million in April 2023 and the remaining $1.3 million in April 2024. Our goal remains to take the makeup of our investment portfolio to 100% in public and related securities.”
