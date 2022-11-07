Take-Two tumbles 11% as it cuts bookings view below expectations

Nov. 07, 2022 4:25 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Grand Theft Auto Video Game Rakes In 800 Million Dollars Within One Day Of Sales

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has slipped 10.6% postmarket after its fiscal second-quarter earnings: the first full quarter after adding Zynga, where it missed consensus for profits and guided below expectations for holiday-quarter and fiscal-year bookings.

Total bookings came in at $1.5B - up 53% due to the Zynga comparison, but short of expectations for $1.54B.

It was the outlook that's missing forecasts by further: Take-Two is guiding for net bookings in the all-important holiday quarter of $1.41B-$1.46B, vs. consensus for $1.69B, and for the full fiscal year, it's forecasting bookings of $5.4B-$5.5B vs. expectations for $5.89B.

"Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile," says CEO/Chairman Strauss Zelnick.

He did praise "excellent progress" on the Zynga integration, and "we remain highly optimistic about the vast, long-term growth potential for the mobile industry, which is expected to reach over $160B in gross bookings within the next four years.”

GAAP loss per share came in at $1.54. In non-GAAP measures, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (with deferral adjustments) was $166M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

