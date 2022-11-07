Invacare GAAP EPS of -$0.92, revenue of $170.4M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:26 PM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Invacare press release (NYSE:IVC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.92.
  • Revenue of $170.4M (-24.0% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin was 18.4%, a decrease of 850 basis points, including 510 basis points of decline related to the write-down of respiratory inventory as a result of the decision to discontinue production of respiratory products.
    • SG&A expense decreased 1.4% to $55.4 million, and constant currency SG&A increased 4.5%.
    • Operating loss was $33.4 million compared to a loss of $24.8 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.8 million, compared to positive $8.0 million.
    • Free cash flow usage was $20.5 million compared to usage of $6.1 million.

