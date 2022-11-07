Diodes Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.13, revenue of $521.3M misses by $0.55M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:26 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Diodes press release (NASDAQ:DIOD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $521.3M (+10.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.55M.
- GAAP gross profit was a record $217.8 million, increasing 20.2 percent from $181.2 million in the third quarter 2021 and 5.5 percent from $206.5 million in the second quarter 2022;
- GAAP gross profit margin was a record 41.8 percent, an increase of 340 basis points from the 38.4 percent in the third quarter 2021 and 60 basis points from 41.2 percent in the second quarter 2022;
- GAAP net income was a record $86.4 million, compared to $68.4 million in the third quarter 2021 and $80.2 million in the second quarter 2022;
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income was a record $92.2 million, compared to $67.3 million in the third quarter 2021 and $86.9 million in the second quarter 2022;
