Teradata Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31, revenue of $417M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Teradata press release (NYSE:TDC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31.
- Revenue of $417M (-9.3% Y/Y).
- Public cloud ARR increased to $279 million from $148 million, an increase of 89% as reported and 99% in constant currency
- Total ARR decreased to $1.374 billion from $1.437 billion, a decrease of 4% as reported and flat in constant currency
- Recurring revenue was $331 million versus $352 million, a decrease of 6% as reported and 2% in constant currency
- Recurring revenue was 79% of total revenue in the third quarter, up from 77% in the prior year period
- GAAP gross margin improved to 62.1% versus 59.8%
- Non-GAAP operating income was $54 million versus $71 million
- Q4 2022 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.07.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.32 vs. consensus of $0.32
- FY 2022 Guidance: GAAP diluted EPS is narrowed to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.45.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is narrowed to be in the range of $1.58 to $1.62 vs. consensus of $1.60
- Cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $420 million.
Comments