Welltower transitions Promedica skilled nursing assets into JV with Integra

Nov. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)BKDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Rear view of female nurse walking with senior man in corridor at nursing home

Maskot

  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will move 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets into a joint venture that will be 15% owned by Integra Health and its partners with the rest (85%) to be retained by Welltower, a transaction that's expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to cash flow, earnings, and leverage, Welltower (WELL) said. Year-one rent will be $167M, with $142M being WELL's share.
  • ProMedica will exit the skilled nursing business and move operations to regional operators selected by Integra. ProMedica will surrender to Welltower (WELL) its 15% interest in the skilled nursing portfolio it currently owns in an 85/15 joint venture with Welltower.
  • However, ProMedica will keep operations of 58 assisted living/memory care communities with the amended lease continuing to be backed by the existing guaranty. It will pay year-one rent of $51M ($43M at Welltower's share).
  • Welltower (WELL) restructured Brookdale Senior Living's (BKD) leases in 2018

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.