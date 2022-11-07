Welltower transitions Promedica skilled nursing assets into JV with Integra
Nov. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)BKDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will move 147 Promedica Senior Care skilled nursing assets into a joint venture that will be 15% owned by Integra Health and its partners with the rest (85%) to be retained by Welltower, a transaction that's expected to close in Q4 2022.
- The transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to cash flow, earnings, and leverage, Welltower (WELL) said. Year-one rent will be $167M, with $142M being WELL's share.
- ProMedica will exit the skilled nursing business and move operations to regional operators selected by Integra. ProMedica will surrender to Welltower (WELL) its 15% interest in the skilled nursing portfolio it currently owns in an 85/15 joint venture with Welltower.
- However, ProMedica will keep operations of 58 assisted living/memory care communities with the amended lease continuing to be backed by the existing guaranty. It will pay year-one rent of $51M ($43M at Welltower's share).
- Welltower (WELL) restructured Brookdale Senior Living's (BKD) leases in 2018
Comments