Q2 Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.05, revenue of $144.8M misses by $1.97M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Q2 Holdings press release (NYSE:QTWO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $144.8M (+14.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.97M.
- Q4 Guidance: Total non-GAAP revenue of $148.4 million to $150.4 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12 percent to 14 percent; Adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million to $12.5 million, representing 7 to 8 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the year.
- FY Guidance: Total non-GAAP revenue of $568.0 million to $570.0 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13 percent to 14 percent; Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million to $41.0 million, representing 7 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the year.
