Qiagen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.08, revenue of $500M beats by $17.91M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qiagen press release (NYSE:QGEN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $500M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $17.91M.
- Net sales at CER of $533 million vs. outlook for at least $510 million CER, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 CER vs. outlook for at least $0.48 CER
- 18% CER growth in non-COVID product portfolio to $417 million.
- First nine months 2022 operating cash flow up 34% to $591 million, while free cash flow advances 67% to $504 million on strong business expansion
- 2022 sales outlook raised to about $2.25 billion CER, reaffirmed double-digit CER growth in non-COVID products; adj. diluted EPS outlook raised to about $2.40 CER.
Comments