Qiagen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.08, revenue of $500M beats by $17.91M

Nov. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Qiagen press release (NYSE:QGEN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $500M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $17.91M.
  • Net sales at CER of $533 million vs. outlook for at least $510 million CER, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 CER vs. outlook for at least $0.48 CER
  • 18% CER growth in non-COVID product portfolio to $417 million.
  • First nine months 2022 operating cash flow up 34% to $591 million, while free cash flow advances 67% to $504 million on strong business expansion
  • 2022 sales outlook raised to about $2.25 billion CER, reaffirmed double-digit CER growth in non-COVID products; adj. diluted EPS outlook raised to about $2.40 CER.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.