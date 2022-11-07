Quantum-Si GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.02

Nov. 07, 2022 4:30 PM ETQuantum-Si incorporated (QSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Quantum-Si press release (NASDAQ:QSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.02.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $372.1 million.
  • Outlook: The Company expects to launch its Platinum protein sequencing instrument and start taking orders before the end of 2022 and begin shipments in Q1 2023.
  • We continue to increase our efforts to manage costs and improve efficiencies and are lowering our operating expense guidance for a second consecutive time. We now expect operating expenses to grow 25-30% year-over-year in 2022, down from a prior expectation of 40-50%.

