Him & Hers Health GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $144.84M beats by $14.51M

Nov. 07, 2022
- Him & Hers Health press release (NYSE:HIMS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $144.84M (+95.3% Y/Y) beats by $14.51M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.1) million for the third quarter 2022 compared to $(9.8) million for the third quarter 2021.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $159 million to $162 million vs. consensus of $134.24M
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0 million to $2 million, which would reflect an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 0% to 1%.
- Outlook: Raises full year 2022 revenue guidance to the range of $519 million to $522 million, vs. consensus of $479.93M
- Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $(20) million to $(18) million
- Shares +14%.
