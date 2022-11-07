Rover Group GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.08, revenue of $50.9M beats by $3.69M
Nov. 07, 2022 4:31 PM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rover Group press release (NASDAQ:ROVR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $50.9M (+45.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.69M.
Fourth Quarter and Updated Full Year 2022 Guidance- Revenue Rover anticipates revenue in the range of $49 - $51 million vs $45.73M Consensus
Adjusted EBITDA Rover anticipates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6 - $8 million.
Full Year 2022- Revenue Rover anticipates revenue in the range of $171 - $173 million vs $164.26M Consensus, a year-over-year increase of 57% at the midpoint of the projected range.
Adjusted EBITDA Rover anticipates Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $16 - $18 million.
