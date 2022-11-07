WM Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $50.5M misses by $0.7M

Nov. 07, 2022
  • WM Technology press release (NASDAQ:MAPS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line.
  • Revenue of $50.5M (-0.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.7M.
  • Shares -7.3%.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Outlook:
  • Based on current business trends and conditions, we expect our revenue for the second half will be closer to the wide end of our guidance, which implies a year-over-year decline in the low double digit percentage area for fourth quarter revenue. We expect fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA will be further impacted by provision for doubtful accounts, which we expect will remain elevated in the fourth quarter based on aging of our receivables though significantly lower than the third quarter.

