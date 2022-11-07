Mosaic Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 misses by $0.18, revenue of $5.35B misses by $430M
- Mosaic press release (NYSE:MOS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $5.35B (+56.4% Y/Y) misses by $430M.
- The gross margin rate in the quarter was 28 percent, up from 25 percent in third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.7 billion, up from the prior year period total of $969 million.
- The company generated cash flow from operations of $889 million and free cash flow of $587 million.
- Potash operating earnings totaled $793 million, up from $220 million in the prior year period, and adjusted EBITDA totaled $871 million, up from $272 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales volumes in the fourth quarter are expected to be 1.7-2.0 million tonnes with DAP prices on an FOB basis averaging $700-$750 per tonne. Lower raw material prices are expected to provide a sequential benefit of $40-$45 per tonne in the fourth quarter.
- Shares +0.1%.
