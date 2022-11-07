Sabra REIT to sell 24 of its healthcare services facilities to Ensign Group, Avamere
Nov. 07, 2022 4:37 PM ETSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), ENSGBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will transition 24 of its properties to two of its existing tenants, The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Avamere.
- ENSG, which also operates healthcare facilities, will acquire 20 nursing operations from SBRA in California, with the initial rent attributable to the properties coming up to $29.4M.
- Avamere will acquire the other four properties located in Washington.
- SBRA expects to recognize a total of $14.7M in revenue from these facilities during Q4 through the end of the transition period, the healthcare focused REIT said in a statement.
- After the deal, ENSG's portfolio will consist of 286 healthcare operations, 3 subleases and 108 owned real estate assets, the company said in a separate statement.
- The transition of the properties is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2023.
- SBRA separately also announced Q3 results.
- SBRA stock earlier closed +0.2% at $13.74, while shares of ENSG ended +0.8% at $92.01.
Comments (1)